Border Security Exercise Redirects Motorists to Chactemal Bridge

There were some concerns earlier today at the northern border when both local and Mexican officials were redirecting motorists from the Subteniente Lopez Bridge to the Chactemal Bridge. Conflicting stories were reaching our newsroom surrounding this incident. In an effort to get some clarity on the matter, we spoke to the Public Relations Officer for the Mexican Embassy, Hugo Carrillo.

HUGO CARRILLO JUAREZ

“The Bridge opened for people who were working, the only change is that vehicles coming from Mexico to Belize have been banned from crossing and they are not permitting the crossing of vehicles from Mexico to Belize. This is the only change that there is in the border. I have to stress that this had been decided by a mutual agreement between the Mexican and Belizean authorities at the border. As you know it’s for at least for the last three years vehicles cannot cross from Belize to Mexico but this is the only change that has happened at the bridge at this moment. There has since been any kind of incident in the last months and we have to stress that the new bridge is working normally; people can use it as they have been doing since it was opened. We assure Belizeans that they will not have any problems crossing in their vehicles.”

RENEE TRUJILLO

“You spoke about border security; does this have anything to do with trying to stop people who are perhaps engaging in contraband goods?”

HUGO CARRILLO JUAREZ

“Well this is something that the customs service from both sides of the border are always trying to do, always trying to make all the people comply with the international trade laws, there is no a difference between the operators of Mexico and Belize their tax and duty are to make people comply y with this customs law and what they are doing.”

RENEE TRUJILLO

“Do you know how long this will go on for?”

HUGO CARRILLO JUAREZ

“We don’t know, we don’t have any type of information as to how long this will be. I’m sure that it will be for as long as it is necessary and not longer.”

Again, all motor vehicles going into Mexico or coming to Belize will have to use the Chactemal Bridge. The border remains open and pedestrians can use the Subteniente Lopez Bridge.