Penner Says He Did Not Backdate Peter Pang’s Nationality

Elvin Penner also answered questions relating to the Nationality certificate awarded to Peter Pang. According to the Auditor General, Peter Pang was given a fraudulent Belizean nationality. According to the report, Pang’s nationality certificate was backdated. Penner approved Pang’s nationality application and Senator Mark Lizarraga questioned Penner about Pang’s eligibility

MARK LIZARRAGA

“So if he had been living in Belize for the required five years one would suspect that you would want to see his passport and the stamps in his passport all the way back to 2008 is that correct?”

ELVIN PENNER

“He would have had to supply, if let’s say he had a passport that expired in two thousand and eleven teen.”

SENATOR MARK LIZARRAGA

“Two thousand and eleventeen.”

ELVIN PENNER

“Two thousand and eleven okay, his initial if he got permanent residency; his initial permanent residency stamp would be in that passport so when he renews his passport he either gets a new stamp in his new passport and if he doesn’t get that he would have had to submit his prior passport where that stamp would have been in.”

SENATOR MARK LIZARRAGA

“But he arrived in the country in 2013.”

ELVIN PENNER

“Yes.”

SENATOR MARK LIZARRAGA

“So how could he have been here prior to that?”

ELVIN PENNER

“Well it doesn’t say that that was the first time he arrived in the country.”

SENATOR MARK LIZARRAGA

“Okay but to have his nationality he would have had to live here for a continuous period of time.”

ELVIN PENNER

“Yes.”

SENATOR MARK LIZARRAGA

“So if you look at that one passport and the first stamp you see in the passport is the 10th of April 2013 how could he qualify?”

ELVIN PENNER

“Again I would like to say I can’t recall this particular file or any details of this particular file all I can go by is what is mentioned in this report.”

SENATOR MARK LIZARRAGA

“Okay let’s continue. Look at what it says at 9.9, “we saw no record that Yeung Pang Chen.” who is Peter Pang because he changed his name afterwards, “we had no record that he had been issued a permanent residency status or that his nationality application was recorded as received in the file diary. Again more irregularities.”

Peter Pang also applied and received a Belizean passport.