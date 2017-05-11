Teachers Awarded for Excellence and Dedication

Tomorrow teachers will be observing Teachers’ Day; but just before they get to take a day off from the classroom, the Ministry of Education hosted them at an award ceremony earlier today. Eight teachers were recognized for their exceptional work and contribution to education by the Belize Board of Teacher Education. They were recognized in this year’s Outstanding Teachers and School Leaders of the Year Award Ceremony at the Bliss Center for the Performing arts. The awards were started in 2008. It first started off recognizing school teachers but it later moved to include school leaders and special educators. Here is a look at the ceremony and some of the awardees.