Belizean Anchor for ABC News Comes Home for Brief Visit

If you are a Belizean who enjoys not only local news but internationals news as well, chances are you are a follower of ABC News and have known for some time that a Belizean has risen to become one of the faces of that international news agency. If not, we can tell you a little about him tonight as he arrived today in Belize. He is Kendis Gibson. He was born in Belize in 1972 where he spent his first ten years before relocating to the United States. Gibson last visited Belize about eleven years ago. Gibson arrived this morning with his mother for a short visit. We caught up with him at the Philip Goldson International Airport. There he gladly chatted with us for a few minutes. Gibson told us that his brother, who was fond of watching the news, first inspired him to venture into journalism. He later studied journalism and launched his career at the NBC station in Rochester, New York. His career would soon blossom and he recounted how he was propelled into the new post he now holds at ABC News in New York City.

As we have mentioned before, Gibson is in Belize for a short visit with his mother. He says he will be filming his stay and feature it on ABC News when he returns.