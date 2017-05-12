Jury Finds Pastor Not Guilty of Causing Death by Careless Conduct

A jury of five men and four women deliberated for over three hours yesterday in the court of Justice Adolph Lucas before it found 53 year old Fidel Lanza not guilty of causing death by careless conduct. The jury’s verdict was unanimous. Lanza, a pastor of Christian Assembly Church, was charged in connection with death of two year old Rajahnee Mcfadzean, who was crushed by a bus he was driving in Double Head Cabbage Village. The accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on December 9, 2011. There was no direct evidence, and the Crown, represented by Sheringe Rodriguez, relied on circumstantial evidence to prove its case. Lanza gave a statement from the dock in which he said he was driving about five miles per hour and he did not know that the child was under the front wheel of bus until he heard screaming and stopped the bus. Lanza was represented by attorney Leeroy Banner.