Vega’s Return to the House Pending

Notably absent from several of the House of Representatives proceedings is Area Representative for Orange Walk North, Gaspar Vega. He has been absent since his resignation as a Cabinet Minister on October 17, 2016 following a land scandal involving his son, Andre Vega. The media asked the Prime Minister to comment on Vega’s consecutive absence.

DEAN BARROW

Since the Barrow administration came into Government in 2008, Gaspar Vega has served as the Minister of Natural Resource, Agriculture, Environment as well as the Deputy Prime Minister prior to his resignation. He remains the Area Representative for Orange Walk North.