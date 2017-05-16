Harvest Caye Extends Economic Opportunities to the Peninsula

The Belize Tourism Board today announced some good news for tour operators. The Placencia Municipal Pier will now be open to Harvest Caye passengers. In a statement, BTB said Cruise Control Limited will officially start ferrying cruise passengers from Harvest Caye to Placencia Village and will be conducting a test run in the interim. Tour Operators will have the opportunity to take guests on marine tours. The Placencia Village Council has collaborated with the Belize Tourism Board in the renovations of the pier, which now boasts a new tour sales desk for the independent tour operators to sell their tours.