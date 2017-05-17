Belize and West U Rotary Clubs Finance Feeding Program

The Rotary Club of Belize teamed up with the Rotary Club of West U in Houston, Texas, USA to raise funds for the Saint Martin’s Primary School Feeding Program. The twenty five thousand dollars donation was handed over this morning on the school compound to Father Matt Ruhl. Belize’s Rotary Club President, Barry Nowlin was joined by Jack Wallace of the West U Club.

This donation will last for an entire academic year and will provide an estimated one hundred children with breakfast, lunch and snacks. Father Matt Ruhl says this is quite a blessing for the students who are not eating regularly.

The Rotary West U Club of Houston has made previous donations to Belize by way of laptops, books, wheelchairs and ambulances.