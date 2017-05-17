IDAHOT 2017 – 13th Year of International Recognition

For the 13th year the International Day against Homophobia and Transphobia is being recognized around the globe on May 17 each year. It has been decades since various parts of the world have been working at having members of the LGBTIQ recognized and respected. A press statement from the United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS speaks of zero discrimination and ending AIDS by 2030 that can only be achieved if the response to HIV reaches everyone including lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) people. The international day against homophobia and transphobia (IDAHOT) was created in 2004 with a view to bring attention to the violence and discrimination experienced by the LGBTI community. According to the release, the United States will continue to support Belize in upholding its commitment to protecting the human rights of all its citizens, including members of the LGBTI community. Love News understands that the local LGBTI community will be having a balloon launch at the city’s flag monument as part of their celebration of IDAHOT.