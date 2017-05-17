Investigators Clueless As to Who Killed Lalin

Nineteen year old Ludwin Kivany Lalin was shot and killed around six o’clock on the evening of May, in Belize City. Lalin was hit to the left side of his forehead on Curl Thompson Street where he soon succumbed to his injuries. A couple days after, police told the media that they knew who pulled the trigger and killed the teenager but sought the public’s assistance in securing an arrest and charge. ACP Chester Williams says that to date, they have been unsuccessful and continue to plead to the public for their assistance.

CHESTER WILLIAMS

“