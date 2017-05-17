Police Constable Wins Over 1/4 Million Dollars in Fantasy 5

A police constable is the latest winner of the Fantasy Five jackpot. Dayton Ogaldez, has served the Belize Police Department as a Police Constable for the last fourteen years. He was at the Brads office this morning to collect his winnings and he spoke with the media about his good fortune. He says he plays the game regularly and he finally hit the jackpot with a quick pick ticket.

DAYTON OGALDEZ

“Up to the present I am still in disbelief. I was there at the shop when the Chinese grocer told me that someone who had purchased the ticket from his establishment had won.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“Who was the first person you called?”

DAYTON OGALDEZ

“I believe it was my mother.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“You have any immediate plans for your winnings?”

DAYTON OGALDEZ

“I intend to by myself my dream home and a vehicle, pay off my minor debts and that’s about it. The rest will be savings”

Ogaldez is the fifteenth winner for Fantasy Five. He hit the four hundred and thirty five thousand dollars jackpot. Fifteen percent goes to government so Ogaldez takes home three hundred and sixty nine thousand, seven hundred and fifty dollars. The Fantasy Five jackpot goes back to one hundred and fifty thousand dollars.