Hard Rock Murdered on the Boulevard

Popular disc jockey, Andrew “Hard Rock” Bennett was killed last night near his house in Belize City. So far, Police have not released much on the circumstances surrounding his murder. Meanwhile, his family and friends are left confounded by the events of last night. Dalila Ical reports.

DALILA ICAL REPORTING

“Shots rang out on Central American Boulevard shortly before eight o’clock on Wednesday night, claiming another life. The victim is Andrew Bennett, popularly known as “Hard Rock” – a well known disk jockey in Belize City. Today, his friends and family are left in disbelief. Mark Cadogan, a friend who began DJ-ing with him when they were teenagers, considered him a brother. Both he and Bennett’s mother, Ethel Nicholas, commented off camera.”

MARK CADOGAN

“Really unexpected. I saw him last night and I was about to stop there but I got a call and I left and twenty minutes after they called me to tell me that they just killed him. So I really don’t know what to say, right now I’m just at a loss for words with everything. Everything just happened fast.”

ETHEL NICHOLAS

“He had already come home. He was sitting by his fence eating. We have no idea as to what happened, we don’t know because he is not a trouble person and he doesn’t get into trouble.”

DALILA ICAL REPORTING

“Bennett was gunned down in front of his house. Police report that the 42 year old man was at a bus shed in the area around 7:43p.m when a male person approached him and fired several shots at him.”

MARK CADOGAN

“From I know about Rock* he was always into helping everybody. He would take in people he didn’t even know and try to help them reach their goal, inspire them to do certain things that they never dreamed of doing. So I don’t know who or why.”

ETHEL NICHOLAS

“He didn’t say that anyone was trying to do anything, he never complained. I think one instance when they were playing ball people were shooting in the field but no one said that it was at him, it was just in the field. We don’t know anything more that he was in anything with anybody or in any confrontation with anybody we have no idea.”

DALILA ICAL

“How recent was that?”

ETHEL NICHOLAS

“About two months or a month I’m not sure.”

DALILA ICAL

“Do you suspect that it could have probably been some mistaken identity that he was a victim of that?”

ETHEL NICHOLAS

“Well for some comfort I’d really like to think so.”

DALILA ICAL REPORTING

“His death has equally shocked his colleagues who paid him their respect on air at several radio stations today. His mother and Cadogan, remember him as a positive influence for young people.”

ETHEL NICHOLAS

“Always willing to help, anybody could call him and he liked helping young people, he was into music from when he was very young, only that we could say about him because he didn’t drink or smoke. He was very loving and caring and always smiling. I will miss him because he was my one and only son.”

MARK CADOGAN

“Just an inspiration to youths. Like I said he befriended everybody so the only thing I could ever think about is that he was someone you could always look up to.”

Reporting for Love News, I am Dalila Ical.