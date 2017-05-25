KHMH Finance Director Terminated

Love News has just confirmed a few minutes ago that the Financial Controller of the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, Norman Augustine was terminated earlier this week. Our source indicates that it was a case of about thirty five thousand dollars missing from the hospital but according to the KHMH CEO, Dr Adrian Coye, there are no missing monies. He confirms the termination but will only say that it was a board decision. We will have more on this story as it becomes available.