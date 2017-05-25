Opal Is Calling It Quits

So now that Opal Enriquez has defended her reputation against the allegations made by the Rath Family, what happens now? Well Enriquez is calling it quits. In a second statement, Enriquez talks about resigning and focusing on personal goals. She writes quote, “After careful consideration and the resolve that the dream we envisioned for Belize to return to Miss Universe has been realized, I have decided that it is now time for me to pursue my personal goals”. End of quote. Enriquez says she has taken up another position whereby her ‘passion and talent for helping people achieve their dreams will continue to flourish’. Enriquez says they will not be holding a 2017 Miss Belize Pageant and she understands several companies have applied for the 2017 Miss Universe franchise. Between 2006 and 2008, Enriquez was hired, though not compensated, as a choreographer for Pageants Belize Organization under the direction of Margaret Johnson. She has worked with Tyler Savery who placed fourth in the Miss Ethnic World 2011, Destinee Arnold who was crowned Miss Ethnic World 2013 and Miss Costa Maya 2013, Maryam Abdul- Qawiyy who was crowned Miss African Queen 2014 and Samalia Vernon who placed third in Miss Costa Maya 2015.