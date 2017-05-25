Woman Attacked and Killed By Africanized Bees in San Ignacio

A sixty year old woman was killed by Africanized bees yesterday evening in the Cayo District. Cruz Raquel Chan had left her home in the Kontiki Area of San Ignacio Town en-route to Arms of Love Primary School to look for her three grandchildren who attend the school. While waiting, Chan and other persons were attacked by a swarm of Africanized bees. The hive was seen on a tree outside of the school pound. Police say they receive a 911 call at around 2:45 yesterday evening of the bee attack and when they arrived on the scene, they saw Chan on the ground motionless. She was rushed to the San Ignacio Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Her body was transported to the KHMH for a post mortem examination. Africanized bees or killer bees have been known to respond viciously to mundane occurrences, including noises.