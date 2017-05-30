Corozal Resident Found Dead in Caribbean Sea

The body of a 43-year-old man was retrieved from the Caribbean Sea this morning near the Thunderbolt wharf in Corozal Town. Police in that municipality received a call just after six o’clock today and upon reaching the area near the St Francis Xavier Primary School, they found Anthony Pasos, half dressed and floating in the water. Love News understands that the investigators are not suspecting foul play in this incident. A post mortem examination was conducted this afternoon which confirms the cause of death to be asphyxia due to the intake of fluid. Investigators suspect that Pasos may have gone for a swim as his clothes was found on land. Whilst taking a swim he may have hit his head on the rocks nearby and lost consciousness.