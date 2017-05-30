Neshawn Ramirez Walks Free; DPP Says There’s No Arguing It Was Self-Defense

Director of Public Prosecutions, Cheryl-Lyn Vidal has confirmed to Love News that the murder charge against 28-year-old, Neshawn Ramirez was withdrawn today. Ramirez was arraigned and remanded to the Belize Central Prison yesterday after she rendered one fatal stab wound to her husband, 31-year-old, Glenn Ramirez. The grounds for the DPP’s decision was based on the fact that statements from eyewitnesses did indicate that she was being assaulted and that the stab wound to Glenn’s chest was inflicted in self defense. The murder charge could not be supported in this instance as Neshawn had the right to defend herself after pleading to her husband to leave her alone but to no avail. Love News understands that Neshawn was being hit in the head multiple times with an Ipad. She was reportedly being slapped and dragged by her hair prior to the stabbing that ended it all. The incident occurred on Friday night just after eleven o’clock in Seine Bight Village, Stann Creek District. Commanding Officer for Dangriga, Senior Superintendent Ralph Moody had noted that there were talks of a turbulent marriage but no official report or complaint was made to the police. The couple would have celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 29.