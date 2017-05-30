Tourists Ferried from Harvest Caye to the Peninsula

This morning the Cruise Control Ltd. officially began ferrying cruise passengers from Harvest Caye to Placencia Village. The first ferry docked at the Placencia Municipal Pier at 8 o’clock. With this new arrangement, passengers will now have the opportunity to enjoy the amenities on the peninsula. Tour Operators will now have the opportunity to take guests on marine tours and all of this translates to an economic boost for the local stakeholders on the peninsula. Hipolito Novelo was in Placencia Village today and filed the following report.