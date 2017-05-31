Castro Has No Interest in the United States

Late yesterday evening Minister Edmond Castro issued a statement on the US Embassy’s cancellation of both his tourist and diplomatic visas. According to the Government Minister, no reason was given to him for the decision but they did extend an invite for him to go into the Embassy to seek another approval. In his statement, Castro says he has no interest in going to the United States and is not bothered by the situation.

EDMOND CASTRO

“I don’t know if it’s the protocol my diplomatic visa would be expired in 61 days, the passport will be expired in August 2 as well so I don’t know if it’s their protocol when to ask Ministers or people with diplomatic passports to come in and discuss whether they want to renew or not I had no interest in renewing and I declined that I have no interest in renewing any visa to go there so I did not go there and they did what they wanted to do.”

RENEE TRUJILLO

“Are you even curious now to find out what the rational or basis is?”

EDMOND CASTRO

“I have no interest.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“It is coincidental however that this comes at a time right when Alvarine Burges is testifying before the senate and some people are looking at this coincidence to try to find meaning, can you speak to that on your end?”

EDMOND CASTRO

“How can I speak on that? Everything that Alvarine had to say she aired out that in public during the course of the court hearing there is nothing new for her to slander or say, there is nothing new.”

Castro, who has been serving in the House of Representatives since 2008, says this will not deter him from carrying out his ministerial duties as he has been doing for the last eight years. As a matter of fact, he says that he rarely ever travels if it is at the expense of the Government of Belize as he does not subscribe to the practice of traveling at the people’s expense.