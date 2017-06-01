Toledo’s Elysia Pop: 2017 Diana Legacy Awardee

A young Belizean student from the Toledo District became only the second Belizean to receive the prestigious Diana Legacy award. We hear more in this report from correspondent Fem Cruz.

FEM CRUZ

“17-year-old, Elysia Pop from Bella Vista Village, Toledo was awarded the Diana Legacy Award 2017. She is one of the twenty persons selected for this prestigious award. Elysia Pop spoke to Love News about this great accomplishment.”

ELYSIA POP

“I am really proud that I received the Diana Legacy award. This award really means a lot to me. To win this award I have done a lot of work like passing all the things I have learnt from the artisans in this country, in the Cayo district mostly. I learn and I try to pass it on to my peers in my school and friends also the community. This is one of the reasons why I won the Legacy Award. I also interviewed elderly people about the history and how they use to live questions on how they use to live and so forth.”

FEM CRUZ

“Love News spoke to one of the Directors from BNE.”

“The Energy for Life Program is a staff initiative that sponsors mentors and tutors , underprivileged and at risk students for high school. As part of this initiative we usually mentor the students in terms of partnering the staff with students. We also require that the students have high grades and do a lot of community service projects individually and as a group and after they have been with the program for a couple years we then nominate them for national and international awards which then opens other doors for them to progress in the future.”

FEM CRUZ

“The Deputy British High Commissioner spoke to Love News.”

“The Princess Diana Awards have been going since 1999 and I think the international element came in about 2011 so Elysia is the second Belizean to ever earn the Princess Diana Award. The first one was Claudia and that was back in 2015 so on the anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, the twentieth anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, they decided to introduce the Princess Diana’s Legacy Award. From all the awardees that have been given the Princess Diana’s Award, they chose twenty special awardees and Elysia Pop was one of them. She travelled to the UK to meet with Prince William and Prince Harry at St. James’ Palace and was given her award. It was an amazing thing to be done but really deep down it is Elysia who has done all the hard work. All the hard work that she has put into her community from preserving the Mayan culture into being an ambassador for Belize, has been a most marvelous thing and I am very proud to be here today with her on the Princess Diana Legacy Award.”