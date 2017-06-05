Dangriga Man Wanted by Police for Home Invasion

A woman from Dangriga Town is yet to recover from an incident where a man from her neighbourhood entered her bedroom and assaulted her in the early hours of Monday, May 29. The mother of two was in her bedroom with her 3-year-old daughter sleeping when she was awoken by a noise. Upon coming out of her sleep, she found the man, she knows as Mark, holding an ice pick to her throat and telling her not to say anything. The woman told Love News that a struggle ensued and she began screaming for help which is perhaps what chased the man away. Her ordeal, however, did not end there as when she called the police for assistance at about three o’clock that morning, she was told to go into the station later that day to make a report as there was no mobile for them to go to her home. The woman managed to get to the station on Wednesday and made a report which included a positive ID of the man who was in her bedroom. She has come public with the incident because according to her the police are yet to arrest the man who lives a block away from her home. The woman told Love News that she was able to give a positive identification of the assailant because her family is in the practice of leaving some lights on in the house due to their young children. The assailant reportedly entered the home through the sliding doors from the veranda. It has been one week now since the incident occurred and according to the woman, it has been difficult for her to leave her home and for her children as well. Love News contacted the Southern Regional Commander, Ralph Moody who confirmed that the accused person is known to the police and that he currently has several matters before the court. Moody says there is a warrant out for the arrest of the accused.

