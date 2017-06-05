Displaying Innovation for Regional Testing Day for HIV/AIDS

The Belize National AIDS Commission was recently recognized for its work. Executive Director Enrique Romero was presented with the 10th Anniversary Regional Testing Day Innovative Outreach Award for the commission’s contribution to the Regional Testing Day on HIV initiative. The award was given in recognition of the innovative approach that the Commission has taken to the promotion of Regional Testing Day in Belize. Thirty-three awards were presented to organizations and individuals from across the Caribbean who have worked. The 10th anniversary Regional Testing Day will be on June 30 and is preceded by a one month campaign to raise public awareness. The campaign includes interviews on Radio and TV stations across the region.

