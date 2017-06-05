New Ambassadors from Georgia, Morocco, Argentina and Peru

Four new ambassadors to Belize were at the Belize House in Belmopan meeting with the Governor General of Belize, Sir Colville Young. Argentinian Ambassador, Daniel Chuburu; Moroccan Ambassador, Mohamed Chafiki; Georgia’s Ambassador, Zurab Eristavi and Peru’s Ambassador, Jorge Roman Morey presented their credentials to the Governor General. During today’s meeting each ambassador expressed their desire to have continued cooperation and stronger ties with Belize. Following their presentation to the Governor General, the men then paid a courtesy call to the Prime Minister, Dean Barrow and Foreign Affairs Minister, Wilfred Elrington.

