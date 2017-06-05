Osmar Sabido Gets 21 Years for Killing Girlfriend

Thirty one year old Osmar Sabido, whose conviction of murder was substituted with manslaughter and his sentence of life imprisonment quashed, was sentenced to twenty one years today by Belize Court of Appeal. But Sabido will only serve fourteen years and eighty nine days because six years and three hundred and forty seven days were taken off his sentence, which was the time he had been incarcerated. Before deciding on the sentence, the Court of Appeal heard pleas for mitigation from Sabido’s father and uncle and Sabido himself. Oscar Selgado, one of Sabido’s attorneys, also submitted a plea for mitigation. Sabido was also represented by attorney Leeroy Banner. Senior Crown Counsel Sheneiza Smith represented the Crown. In April last year Sabido, a resident of Orange Walk Town, was convicted of the murder of his common-law wife, twenty one year old Christie Carrasco and he was sentence to life imprisonment. The trial judge was Judge Herbert Lord and it was a trial without jury. In March this year Belize Court of Appeal agreed that it was a case of extreme provocation and it substituted manslaughter for the conviction of murder. In his defense at the trial Sabido had said that just before the fatal stabbing Carrasco had told him that she thinks she is pregnant for another man.

