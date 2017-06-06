Adventist School Burglarized Out West

Eden Seventh Day Adventist Primary School in Santa Elena, Cayo was burglarized sometime between last night and early this morning. Principal Tharine Gabourel told Love News that she received a text from one of the teachers who informed her that her offices had been broken into and the vice principal’s office and eight classrooms had been ransacked. Principal Gabourel says that the lock to her office was broken. The thieves manage to steal a number of items including laptops.

THARINE GABOUREL

“What they did when they came in we have a box that has copies of the keys for all the classroom and the Vice Principal’s office so those keys were used to open the eight classrooms and the Vice Principal’s office. Only my office was literally broken into in that sense and even the walls for the classrooms for my office.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“Can you see what was stolen?”

THARINE GABOUREL

“Some of the school laptops were stolen about three of them, one of the school fans, four speakers, 128gb hard drive that belonged to the school. Apart from the laptop the school’s main laptop that the secretary uses that was also stolen.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“So you believe this was done early this morning or late last night.”

THARINE GABOUREL

“I would believe it was done last night and I guess they had all night to do it because the amount of damage I see around could not have been done in a quick thing. I believe they had time.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“And the school does not have security?”

THARINE GABOUREL

“Technically no but yes there is someone who stays on campus, a family but we are not paying the person to be out at night to watch the school.”

Police were on the scene this morning collecting evidence. Gabourel is asking the community’s assistance in retrieving the stolen items.

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“Do you find it strange or maybe it was a coincidence or not actually that these thieves went towards the box to retrieve the keys so they could open the eight classrooms?”

THARINE GABOUREL

“Yes it was very strange because they would have to know because the keys have the tags with the names of the teachers so I am thinking that the thieves would need to know who those teachers are for them to be able to go to the classrooms and open those classrooms. There was one of the burglar bar windows that they cut also and someone went in through there and that space looked very small but then I wouldn’t believe that a child would saw the locks and all those for the principals. If that would be the case then it would probably be a child and an adult who did it but really I don’t know but the thing is that I don’t understand why people would want to steal from a school because what we do is we serve the community and I believe that people should be helping the school and not stealing from the school. I’m saying to the people out there that if anybody goes to you with these items like our laptops and speakers not to buy them you just need to report them to the police.”

This is not the first time that the school has been broken into. Last year thieves broke into the principal’s office and stole thousands of dollars.