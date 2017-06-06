Coast Guard Comes Upon School Bag with Cocaine

A man was charged for drug trafficking after he was caught with two point nine grams of cocaine. He is 28 year old fisherman Jaime Young of San Pedro Town. Young was caught with the drugs last night by Coast Guard officers. The officers were conducting patrol in the lagoon west of San Pedro when the boat Young was in caught their attention. The coast guard officers reportedly signaled Young to stop the boat however he sped off. The coast guard pursued Young until his boat came to a stop at a canal. The officers searched the boat and they found the cocaine in a school bag. Young was taken to the San Pedro police station where he was charged for drug trafficking.

Related