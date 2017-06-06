Jerson’s Murder Shocks Family and Community

Investigators are Precinct Two are busy investigating the murder of twenty seven year old Jerson Carballo. He was fatally shot at around 12:25 this morning while he was on his way home. Carballo was a few minutes away from his home when a gunman approached him and blasted bullets at his direction. He was hit to the head, chest and back and died on the spot. Carballo is not described as a troublemaker so his murder has shocked his family and the neighborhood. Hipolito Novelo reports.

HIPOLITO NOVELO REPORTING

“At around 12:30 this morning police were called out to the corner of Electric and Lawrence Avenues where they saw the body of 27 year old Jerson Carballo on the cemented street. He had been shot to the head, chest and back. Carballo died on the shot. He was riding his bicycle home after visiting a friend last night.”

SGT ROBERTO NOVELO

“The initial information is that he left a residence on Ring Road and subsequently shots were heard and his body was found at the scene.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO REPORTING

“Carballo was killed a few minutes away from his home on Mckay Boulevard. His family was quickly notified and his sister, popular soca artist, Ernestine Carballo, quickly made her way to the scene to confirm his death.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“From what you observed how do you think this played out?

ERNESTINE CARBALLO

“It was from behind, execution. Right around the corner that was when somebody, some cold hearted someone just rode up and. I heard it was a .45 that they used and shot him in his head and fired about five shots.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO REPORTING

“Head of the Crimes Investigative Branch at Precinct Two, Sergeant Roberto Novelo and his team have collected all the evidence left on the scene. But while police have yet to identify a suspect or establish a motive, Sergeant Novelo told the media it is not gang related.”

ROBERTO NOVELO

“We have not established a motive at this time.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“Have you overruled it being gang related whatsoever?”

ROBERTO NOVELO

“Nothing to indicate that its gang related, he was not known to the the police to be affiliated to any gang.

LOCAL REPORTER

“The possibility of it having to do with women matters?”

ROBERTO NOVELO

“Not to our knowledge at this time. As I mentioned he had left from a friend’s house on Ring Road. The investigation is still ongoing.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“Do you have any suspects or persons of interest at this moment?”

ROBERTO NOVELO

“Not at this time?”

LOCAL REPORTER

“What about expended shells?”

ROBERTO NOVELO

“Yes we found four .45 expended shells at the scene.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO REPORTING

“Jerson had recently begun working at the Radisson Hotel. He had left work at around 11 o’clock last night before heading to his friend’s house. After Jerson’s murder early this morning, the Carballo family cannot fathom why anyone would want him dead.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“Police have not established a motive officially but why would you think someone would want to kill your brother?”

ERNESTINE CARBALLO

“I have no idea. We are still trying to find out because he is not a trouble person.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“Was he in a gang?”

ERNESTINE CARBALLO

“No none at all. He used to do his little Dj work with Dj bones, a little assistance carrying speakers and he had a job now before that when nothing was happening we would take care of each other. We are just praying for closure and asking the public or anybody around that area if they saw anything to come forward to help us solve this case and crack it. I’m pleading to the government of Belize and the police if we have to put cameras on every single street, every single block let’s do that; let come up with something whereby this comes to an end because this madness really has to stop, it really really has to stop. It has to stop, it really has to stop.”

Reporting for Love News, I am Hipolito Novelo.