Money Gram Cashier Gets Robbed at Gunpoint

Cayo Police are investigating a robbery at Money Gram in Santa Elena Town on Monday. Nely Jimenez, the cashier, told police that just after two o’clock in the afternoon, two men casually entered the building. She did not think anything of it as they appeared to have entered to conduct a transaction but soon after, one of the men walked up to her and pulled out a handgun, pointed it at her and demanded money. Fearing for her life, Jimenez says she threw money at him. The robber took the cash which was later found to be in the sum of one thousand dollars in twenty dollar bills. Both men managed to escape with their loot on foot.

