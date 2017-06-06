San Ignacio Police Seeks Tiffany Williams

A young woman is reported missing in San Ignacio. 21 year-old Tiffany Shannel Williams was reported missing by her older sister Kimberly Reyes. According to Reyes, Williams left home on Sunday June 4 around 9:30 in the night. She was told that Williams went to visit her common law husband, Geovanni Carcamo, on 9th Street. She did not return and has not been seen since. Tiffany Shannel Williams was last seen wearing a brown blouse and a short blue Jeans pants. She is of brown complexion, five feet two inches in height, has short curly black hair, a round face, thin lips and thin eyebrows. Police are investigating.

