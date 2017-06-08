A 3-Year Agenda Just For The Children

Today the National Committee for Families and Children, NCFC, in partnership with government agencies, political parties, and associated stakeholders, launched the Children’s Agenda 2017-2030. The Children’s Agenda focuses on five core principles; Children’s rights, family centered, equality and equity, accountability and resource efficiency, and evidence informed and outcomes focused. Executive Director for NCFC, Margaret Nicholas, and the Chair, Pearl Stuart, explained that the purpose of the agenda is to promote education, safety, economic opportunity and overall well being of families through family oriented policies.

MARGARET NICHOLAS

The agenda is for a period of thirteen years.