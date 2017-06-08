Five Murders in Corozal for 2017

The disappearance of 32 year old Zeidy Orozco and 41 year old Baltazar Lopez has become a murder investigation after their bodies were found yesterday afternoon. Corozal police say that they were called around two in the afternoon after sanitation workers reportedly found the body. The discovery brought an end to almost an entire week of searching by family members, friends and volunteers. Today, the post mortem examination determined that the couple met a horrific end and as soon as the exam was concluded Orozco and Lopez were buried. Our News Team was in Corozal Town today and brings us more on this story.

DALILA ICAL REPORTING

”

The death of Zeidy Orozco, Baltazar Lopez, and Brandon Lee Tesecum brings the number of murders in Corozal to five over the last few weeks.