Forensics’ Deputy Convicted and Sentenced for Perverting Course of Justice

Orlando Vera, the former deputy head of National Forensic Science Services, who was found guilty last week of abetment to pervert the course of Justice, was sentenced to two years today by the Chief Magistrate, Anne Marie Smith. Before she decided on the sentence, Chief Magistrate Smith heard pleas for mitigation from Vera, his attorney, Anthony Sylvestre and three character witnesses, among them his sister, Daisy Vera and two employees of National Forensic Science Services, Cardinal Lopez and Hiro Sosa. Sylvestre has given notice that he is going to appeal.