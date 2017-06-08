Taiwan Leads the Way for E-Governance in Belize

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed this morning that formalizes the collaboration between the Government of Belize and the Taiwan Embassy on a project called, Belize Motor Vehicle Registration and License System. This partnership is for four years and is focused on e-governance. Francisco Gonzalez is the Acting Director of the Central Information Technology Office which is where the centralized project will be carried out.

FRANCISCO GONZALEZ

”

It is the hope that through this e-governance initiative, other departments including Customs, Lands, Transport and others will come together to add to the centralize system.