Home / Cooperation Agreements / Taiwan Leads the Way for E-Governance in Belize

Taiwan Leads the Way for E-Governance in Belize

By
Updated: June 8, 2017

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed this morning that formalizes the collaboration between the Government of Belize and the Taiwan Embassy on a project called, Belize Motor Vehicle Registration and License System.  This partnership is for four years and is focused on e-governance.  Francisco Gonzalez is the Acting Director of the Central Information Technology Office which is where the centralized project will be carried out.

FRANCISCO GONZALEZ

It is the hope that through this e-governance initiative, other departments including Customs, Lands, Transport and others will come together to add to the centralize system.

Related Posts