4th Manatee Death Reported Within Placencia Lagoon

A female manatee died after being hit by the propellers of a catamaran on Tuesday evening. The gentle creature was in the Placencia lagoon when the catamaran named Lady Lisa caused the fatal injuries. The men onboard towed the dead creature to the marina located on Harvest Caye until officers from the Southern Environmental Association S.E.A. visited the marina to examine the manatee. Three slashes were observed on the back. According to SEA, this is the fourth reported manatee death since the beginning of 2017 within Placencia Lagoon.

