Kenzle Hulse Goes to Trial in August

Kenzle Hulse appeared in the Belmopan Magistrate’s Court this morning for disclosure in his case involving Alberto Santos Lopez who has accused of assault. Following today’s session in Belmopan’s courtroom, it was decided that the 27-year-old will be going to trial in August. Hulse, who is the son of Agriculture Minister, Godwin Hulse was charged with harm in March after Lopez reported to police that he was pistol whipped on January 22 at Hulse’s gas station. Hulse, however, has noted that the complainant’s account of what transpired is incorrect as it was Lopez who went to the gas station, ordered fuel and refused to pay for it. In addition to that, Love News understands that Lopez then verbally assaulted the employees at the gas station and at no time was a firearm used in the exchange. The incident reportedly took place on January 22, 2017.

