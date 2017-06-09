Security Guard Critical Following Attempted Murder

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest shortly before nine o’clock last night. According to police, fifty year old John Hoare, a security guard for Technical Security System, was approached by two men while he was guarding slot machines owned by the Princess Casino in an unfenced residential yard. Head of the Crimes Investigation Branch at Precinct two, Roberto Novelo says Hoare was shot to the left upper side of his chest.

ROBERTO NOVELO

“Mr.Hoare was guarding some slot machines at a yard on Police Street and at that time he was approached by two dark complexioned male persons, one armed with a firearm who fired a shot at him and thereafter stole a 9mm pistol from him, the property of the security company.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“So robbery was the motive?”

ROBERTO NOVELO

“Certainly.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“For the gun?”

ROBERTO NOVELO

“That’s right.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“He was shot at several times can you say how many times he was hit ?”

ROBERTO NOVELO

“He was only hit once on the chest. We found three .45 shells on the scene.”

The nine millimeter firearm had a magazine containing eight live rounds of ammunition. Hoare was rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital where he received medical treatment and was admitted to ward. He is reported to be in a critical condition. Police still have no suspects for the crime. Sergeant Novelo adds that police have reason to suspect that the point forty five revolver may be the same one used to commit a murder in the area.