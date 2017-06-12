Ann-Marie Williams Recognized in New York by Anglicans

The Saint Joseph Episcopal Church in Queen’s Village, New York, USA was the venue for a Mass of Thanksgiving yesterday where several Belizeans were awarded for their efforts and contribution in improving their community, country and family. Former Journalist and News Anchor, Ann-Marie Williams was among those recognized by the Friends Supporting the Anglican Diocese of Belize. Following the Mass of Thanksgiving the 27th Annual Awards was celebrated through a dinner and dance which raises funds for secondary school scholarships for Belize students. Williams, who is currently the Executive Director for the National Women’s Commission and a Methodist, noted that it was a proud moment for not only because many persons have benefited from her efforts but also because the recognition came from a group outside her faith community. Celebrant for the Mass of Thanksgiving was Belize’s Anglican Bishop, Phillip Wright while guest speaker for the occasion was Reverend Camella Fairweather. Awards were presented by the President of the Anglican group, Sandra Peters while the Belizean Melody Swingers provided entertainment.

