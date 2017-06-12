Credit Union Loses $130K Plus in Burglary Incident

Over one hundred and thirty thousand dollars was taken in a burglary in southern Belize last week. Police were alerted of the burglary at the Toledo Teachers Credit Union in Bella Vista Village, Toledo District, just before nine o’clock last Friday morning. Upon inspection of the crime scene, investigators found a wooden door, its metal shutter and the steel burglar bars damaged. Taken in the burglary were seven thousand and eighty eight US dollars cash as well as one hundred and sixteen thousand five hundred and seventy five Belize dollars. In addition, the culprits got away with a nine millimeter Glock firearm with its magazine and a Maverick pump action 12-gauge shotgun. The credit union manager reportedly secured the structure just before seven o’clock on Thursday evening and upon returning to the office to reopen on Friday morning, it was discovered that the building was burglarized. Investigations are ongoing.

Related