Honduran National Freed of Sexual Assault Charges

A man was freed of charges in the Southern session of the Supreme Court. Correspondent Harry Arzu reports.

HARRY ARZU

“58 year old Jesus Interiano, a Honduran national of Seine Bight village was found not guilty for sexual assault charges in the Southern Session of the Supreme Court here in Dangriga. Interiano was charged for one count of unlawful sexual intercourse of a female child and one count of unnatural crime which allegedly occurred on February 19 2016 at about 4:30pm inside Seine Bight Village. According to reports the virtual complainant was walking towards her grandmother’s house when they accused allegedly grabbed her into his house on the said date. Several witnesses testified on behalf of the child while Interiano was supported by a character witness. A jury of five women and four men deliberated for about two hours and soon after they delivered the not guilty verdict on all counts.”

Interiano told our correspondent, he was unjustly accused because he did not give the child money.