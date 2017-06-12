No Leads in the Double Homicide in Corozal

The double homicide of 32-year-old, Zeidy Orozco and 41-year-old, Baltazar Lopez remains unsolved. Today Senior Superintendent Dennis Arnold told Love News that they are still investigating why the couple was targeted.

DENNIS ARNOLD

“So far it’s still ongoing. What happened is that all the information we have gathered is just hearsay and what people might think or believe but nothing tangible so far.”

DALILA ICAL

“Is there anything that the police is gathering so far that might point or suggest even that this latest incident may be linked to the previous double murder that occurred not too long ago in Corozal?”

DENNIS ARNOLD

“Nothing at all, apparently the characteristics are different, the previous two were strangled but with this one, one was shot in the head and the other was hit with a blunt object to the lower mandible and neck.”

DALILA ICAL

“No motive has been established for this recent double murder and no suspect so far.”

DENNIS ARNOLD

“None so far. As I said people here are only speculating what may have caused it or what could have happened but nothing tangible.”

The couple went missing on the night of June one in Corozal Town. Orozco’s Chevy Prism was found the following day, burnt in a cane field off the road connecting Yo Chen and Patchakan Villages. Six days later, their bodies were located in a forested area off the Consejo Shores Road.