Police News: Burglary, Arson and Robbery

Twenty-three year old Jamal Warrior, charged with burglary, was sentenced to 7 years today by the Chief Magistrate, Anne Marie Smith, after he changed his plea from not guilty to guilty during the trial. On January 29, 2017, Warrior burglarized the home of Sharon Peters, located on Albert Street West. Peters testified that she went to her house and saw that 2 louvers were missing from her kitchen window. She said she went to the back of the yard and saw the louvers at the side of the house. She said she also saw a foot of a slipper nearby and another foot of a slipper on the other side of the fence. She said she searched the area the following day and she found a bag with a photo of Bob Marley on it. She said the bag contained some of the items that were stolen from her house.

Dangriga police are investigating a case of arson which occurred in the Village of Pamona in the Stann Creek District. Twenty six year old Errol Acosta reported to police that at around 2 o’clock on Saturday morning he heard footsteps on his veranda. He went to check and noticed that the house was on fire. Acosta quickly evacuated his wife and their two children out of the house. Their house which was valued twenty thousand dollars and its contents valued at more than ten thousand dollars were destroyed by the inferno. The structure was not insured.

Belize City police are also investigating a robbery which occurred on Saturday evening. The owner of Twins Supermarket on Saint Thomas Street, Quan Pan Chan, was robbed at gunpoint. He told police that he was on the second floor of the supermarket when he was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun. That man pointed the fun directly at Chan. He then robbed the businessman of his I-Phone 6 worth one thousand six hundred dollars and one thousand dollars in cash. He then made good his escape.