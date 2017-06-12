Senior Citizen Stabbed in Northern Belize

84-year-old, Pablo Zenon Reyes remains hospitalized after he was stabbed three times on Saturday afternoon. Reyes, a businessman of a Progress Street Address, was standing in front of his business establishment when he was approached by Nigel Guerra who wounded him. Superintendent Selvyn Tillett, Commander at the Orange Walk Police Station told us more on the incident.

SELVYN TILLETT

“Mr. Reyes was standing in front of his establishment when a young male person approached him and for no reason inflicted a stab wound to his left arm and two stab wounds to his abdomen area. Thereafter the culprit left the area on foot. Statements have been recorded and being processed. One brown wooden handle kitchen with eight inches blade recorded and labeled as evidence. Mr. Reyes was transported to the Northern Regional Hospital and thereafter to KHMH and is in a stable condition. Nigel Guerra, twenty three years Belizean laborer of Savala Street, Orange Walk Town was arrested and charged for dangerous harm.”

Reyes remains at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in a stable condition. Reyes has told police that he knows his attacker by his last name and face only. Police are yet to establish a motive for the attack.