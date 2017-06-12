Two Time Convicted Rapist Acquitted of Third Rape Case

An appeal by Alberto Ical, who was convicted of rape and robbery and was sentenced to 25 years, was allowed today by the Belize Court of Appeal. Ical’s convictions were quashed, his sentences were set aside and he was acquitted. But he was not freed because he is serving sentences of 15 years and 10 years for 2 convictions of rape. The sentences are running concurrently so he is serving 15 years and his earliest date of release will be in 2028. On March 21, 2016, Ical was convicted of rape and robbery for an incident which occurred on the night of March 11, 2011, in Belmopan. The complainant had testified that she was accosted by Ical, who was armed with a gun, while she was walking to the bus terminal. She said Ical told her to take off her clothes and he threatened to shoot her if she did not comply. She said she complied and Ical had sex with her against her will in a drain. She said that afterwards Ical stole her silver ring and $250. The appeal succeeded on the ground that during the trial the complainant mentioned that she had seen photos of the appellant at the police station and the learned trial judge had interjected and stopped the accused from cross examining the complainant along those lines. Belize Court of Appeal was of the view that the judge ought not to have stopped the accused from doing that because it was crucial to the accused defense. Ical was represented by attorney Anthony Sylvestre while the Crown was represented by Senior Crown Counsel Sheneiza Smith.

