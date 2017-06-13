Anglican Bishop Supports Interventions and Senate Hearings

The Anglican Church of Belize has been weighing in recently on several national issues. Tonight we bring you their position on crime and the interventions that have been taking place. Bishop Philip Wright says there are no direct involvement from the church but they have been keeping up to date on what has been occurring.

PHILLIP WRIGHT

“Officially we may not be involved, I can’t recall of anyone officially out there on our behalf. I do know our members in general do get involved and are involved in a lot of the initiatives you see around, whether or not they come sanctioned by the official church and they do make known to me personally and to others a lot of what is going on. I think as a pastor that our greatest interaction, if you will, with the crime situation unfortunately and you would probably know this St. John’s Cathedral seems to at times bury an unusual number of these just last week I think we laid to rest two of the fellows gunned down and when you engage the family in the process of preparing the funeral you’re really sometimes gain an insight as to how this crime situation is affecting individuals and affecting families. As for the solution I just feel we have to engage individuals as individuals, I think these fellows that are human beings at the end of the day, they are children of God like everything else and as far as the church is concerned it has to continue to reach out to them and continue to somehow convince them that there are other ways to solve some of the issues that they are facing. Having said that I know it’s not easy and I’m not going to pretend to understand their reality from day to day and where they have to live and how they have to move.”

As it relates to the Senate Inquiry, Bishop Wright says it is a necessary undertaking that has revealed much wrongdoings.

PHILLIP WRIGHT

“There is no doubt that tremendous reform is necessary. I don’t know the extent to which the wrongdoings will be proven in terms of the individuals involved but it is clear that a number of things have gone on in that department that have left many of us wondering to what extent is what we are seeing, a level of corruption, or mismanagement I hope that the Senate Hearings above anything else will give us a clearer picture of the truth as to what exactly happened and if necessary those who need to be held accountable should be held accountable. I think that is the way we will be able to progress forward as a society and have greater confidence in the structures that govern us and guide us and keep us as a civil society. If we can’t do that, if we can’t hold people accountable, if we can’t get at the truth it’s not going to be an easy road for us to mature as a society.”

Bishop Wright has been serving as the Anglican Bishop since 2005.