BTB Captures LATA Award

The Belize Tourism Board has been honored with the award for innovation and creativity of the Latin American Travel Association. The BTB received the award for its Belize Virtual Expo. The award was presented today to the Brighter Group, the BTB’s Public Relation’s firm in the UK, at the Experience Latin America trade show. BTB’s Virtual Expo aims to give local tourism service providers an opportunity to meet “virtually” with key representatives of the international travel trade. The Expo is equivalent to a conventional trade show, except suppliers and buyers connect with each other via the internet, regardless of their geographic location, to exchange valuable information.

