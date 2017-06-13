Farmers and BSI Reach Agreement Over Molasses

The Belize Sugar Cane Farmers Association (BSCFA) and the Belize Sugar Industries (BSI) have finalized an agreement, eleven months after the industry suffered a loss of molasses. In July of 2016, the Belize Sugar Industries reported that it sustained a loss of 3,900 tons of molasses due to a process called the Maillard Reaction. It did recover some of the molasses reducing the total loss to 2, 601 tons. At the time, BSI has proposed that sugar cane farmers cover 65% or almost three hundred thousand dollars’ worth of the value of damaged molasses which were to be exported. Farmers subsequently protested the proposal and staged their disapproval at the entrance of the factory on July 27. Today, both the BSCFA and BSI issued a joint release to announce that they have reached an agreement after nearly a year of negotiations. BSI has agreed to compensate BSCFA’s members in the amount of one hundred and one thousand eight hundred and twenty dollars, corresponding with the farmers’ portion of the estimated loss of revenues. BSI has agreed to make these payments within two weeks of the signing of the agreement together with six percent interest for the period November 7, 2016 to the date when payments are made. Following the discussions, both the BSCFA and BSI agreed that, quote, “neither has liability to the other for this loss of molasses and that adjustments to their systems and record-keeping would be done to increase vigilance and to, as much as possible, prevent the re-occurrence of this reaction”. End of quote.

