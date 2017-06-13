Mark Kuylen Arraigned for Dangriga Burglary

The man Montejo says she saw in her bedroom has since been arrested and was arraigned this morning in the Dangriga Magistrate’s Court. Our Dangriga Correspondent Harry Arzu has since confirmed that the accused has a history of assaults.

HARRY ARZU

“Twenty four year old Alberto Mark Kuylen of a Tracking Boulevard address here in Dangriga was remanded to the Belize Central Prison after he pleaded not guilty to a charge of burglary in the Dangriga Magistrate Court. According to reports Kuylen entered the home of a woman located in the New Site area of Dangriga at about 2:30am on Monday May 29 and placed and icepick to her throat. Reports are that the virtual complainant feared for her life and made a commotion and in the process got away from her attacker. Police also say that Kuylen was convicted for a similar offence on the 19th of May of this year and was fined $5,000 but due to the fact that Kuylen has not paid his fine and he now has two more similar cases pending before the court he was then remanded to the prison. Moreover contrary to caller on the morning show that expressed concern of Kuylen while in police custody here in Dangriga they say that Kuylen was charged within the 48 hours stipulated but there was no magistrate at the time to hear his case so he was detained longer with the strength of a justice of the peace.”

Despite the report of an assault with an ice-pick, Kuylen was only charged with burglary.