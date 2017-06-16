Nonagenarian Chopped to Death in Northern Belize

Police in Orange Walk are investigating the chopping murder of a ninety year old man. At around 2:30 yesterday afternoon, Pedro Pol of August Pine Ridge Village was in his shop when two Hispanic men armed with machetes barged in. The machete wielding due proceeded to bound Pol’s hand before robbing the shop. During the robbery, Pol sustained chop wounds to the head and hand. Pol was taken to the Northern regional Hospital where he later died. Villagers were shocked by the attack and banded together to capture the suspects. We were told that one person was captured by villagers while police are looking for others, believed to be minors. Late this evening, Inspector Fitzroy Yearwood briefed the media on this murder.

FITZROY YEARWOOD

“As far as investigators are going they are trying to confirm first if these persons are really the orchestrators of that crime and if so I will still not be able to expound on that because we know the laws of Belize when it comes to murder and any crimes involving minors. We just have to wait and see what the investigators come up with and then I can brief you.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“But have investigators recovered any weapon used in that crime?”

FITZROY YEARWOOD

“Well as far as that crime goes because it’s murder we do not really want to put everything out there, as soon as we have made an arrest if we make an arrest I will give you the full details.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“What about eye witnesses?”

FITZROY YEARWOOD

“We are asking for more witnesses like you rightfully said the assistance in that small community is very tremendous because it’s a close knit community mostly families live in that area and we are hoping that we could get some help that would lead to some arrest.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“Can you say whether or not the suspects are from the village?”

FITZROY YEARWOOD

“I cannot comment on that at this time.”