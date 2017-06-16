Principal Charged for Inappropriate Behaviour with 12-Year-Old Student

The Principal of Monsignor Romero RC School in Valley of Peace has been charged for sexual assault. Johnny Valencia appeared in Belmopan Magistrate Court on Wednesday where he was read a single charge of sexual assault. According to reports, a twelve year old student reported that she was not feeling well and was sent to the principal’s office. According to the child, while at the desk, the principal kissed her and attempted to fondle her. The matter was reported to Police and Valencia was charged. He is to reappear in court on August 21.

