Wasabi Avila Shot; Police Says It Was A Robbery Attempt

A man was shot last night in Belize City. It happened on Jasmine Street and the victim has been identified as Wasabi Avila. He was shot to the back and was rushed to the KHMH where he was treated and released. ACP Chester Williams told the media this evening that the investigation has so far revealed that the gunman wanted to rob Avila.

CHESTER WILLIAMS

“Sometime after 7:30pm police were called to the far end of Jasmine Street that is towards the river side where upon arrival a male person Wasani Avila was seen with gunshot wounds to the back and arm. He was taken to the KHMH where he was admitted for treatment and was released this morning at around 6am. He is currently at home doing well recovering. The injuries were not life threatening and we are hoping for a full recovery. From our investigation so far the motive appears to have been robbery and we have one person in custody and we are looking for another individual in respect of that particular incident.”